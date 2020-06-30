State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,081 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE ABR opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.