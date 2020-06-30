State Street Corp Buys 85,591 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.11% of Century Casinos worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Century Casinos stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.56. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

