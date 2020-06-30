State Street Corp Buys 4,085 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.35% of Op Bancorp worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Op Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of Op Bancorp stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Op Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Insiders have purchased 50,179 shares of company stock worth $308,537 over the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

