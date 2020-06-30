State Street Corp Buys 30,640 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.15% of Tyme Technologies worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,738,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,047,037.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.