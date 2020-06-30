State Street Corp Buys 2,911 Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.63% of Malvern Bancorp worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLVF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Malvern Bancorp news, Director Julia D. Corelli acquired 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $36,839.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,244.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Barrett acquired 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $101,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,437.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,427 shares of company stock worth $330,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

