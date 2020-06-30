State Street Corp Buys 25,877 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 273.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,941 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,799 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

