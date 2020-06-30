State Street Corp Buys 20,431 Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 624,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 82,282 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 360,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 86,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

