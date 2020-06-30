State Street Corp Buys 14,473 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.84% of Misonix worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSON. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Misonix by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Misonix by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Misonix in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Misonix by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Misonix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 19.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Misonix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

