State Street Corp Acquires 9,960 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GENC opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 3,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $43,578.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 441,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

