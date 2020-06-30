State Street Corp Acquires 2,189 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Esquire Financial worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Grossman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Insiders purchased a total of 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $149,341 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESQ shares. TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

