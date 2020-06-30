State Street Corp Acquires 114,834 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 148.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCAU. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

FCAU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCAU. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

