Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.38

Shares of Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.38 and traded as low as $64.62. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 844,557 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.38.

In related news, insider Michael Balfour purchased 40,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £28,110.60 ($34,593.40).

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

