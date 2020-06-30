Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.33 ($53.18).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM opened at €47.50 ($53.37) on Monday. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($72.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.