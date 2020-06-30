Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,444.08 ($17.77).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,716 ($21.12) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,390 ($17.11) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,498 ($18.43) to GBX 1,483 ($18.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,392 ($17.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,274.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,369.52. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a PE ratio of -244.21. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SSE (LON:SSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that SSE will post 10049.0000104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a GBX 56 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 4.41%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,403.51%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

