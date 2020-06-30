Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $694.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.