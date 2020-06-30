Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,751 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.32% of ChannelAdvisor worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECOM opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.