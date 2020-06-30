Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.48. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.