Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 591,508 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after buying an additional 213,293 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after buying an additional 2,905,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 421,407 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.