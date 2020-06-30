Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Universal Insurance worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $10,154,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 484,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 174,520 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $2,865,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 129,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $542.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

