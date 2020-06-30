Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Universal by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Universal by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

UVV opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Universal Corp has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $63.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

