Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 11,507 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 47.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.