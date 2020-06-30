Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 21,564 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $2,649,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

