SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) vs. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Financial Analysis

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A INmune Bio N/A -32.17% -31.05%

76.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SpringWorks Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 110.27%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -11.83 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -7.19

SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INmune Bio beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; and Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of specific BRAF driver mutations and genetic fusions, which is in preclinical studies in a range of tumor models with BRAF mutations or fusions. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as other standalone medicines. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

