Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.71

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and traded as high as $15.84. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 22,973 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $357.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.80. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $959.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc purchased 723,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $10,023,771.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

