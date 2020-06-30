Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $265.14 on Monday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $271.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spotify during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.