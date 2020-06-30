Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.00. Spi Energy shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 201,800 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

