Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 584.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 151,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 131,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

