Solid State (LON:SOLI) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Solid State (LON:SOLI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SOLI stock opened at GBX 575 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Solid State has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 685 ($8.43). The company has a market cap of $49.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.22.
About Solid State
