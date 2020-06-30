Solid State (LON:SOLI) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Solid State (LON:SOLI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SOLI stock opened at GBX 575 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Solid State has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 685 ($8.43). The company has a market cap of $49.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.22.

About Solid State

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

