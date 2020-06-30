Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,520 ($18.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.07) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,439 ($17.71).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,298 ($15.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($9.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,246.40 ($27.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,295.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,422.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($14.95) per share, for a total transaction of £12,502.35 ($15,385.61).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

