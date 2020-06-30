Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.06

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.77. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 331 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

