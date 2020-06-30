Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Maxar Technologies (OTCMKTS:MAXR) Head to Head Analysis

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simlatus and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxar Technologies 0 7 2 0 2.22

Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Simlatus.

Profitability

This table compares Simlatus and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies 6.53% -16.07% -2.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simlatus and Maxar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $480,000.00 0.45 -$10.81 million N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.67 billion 0.67 $109.00 million ($2.10) -8.76

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Simlatus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Simlatus has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Simlatus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers spacecraft and subsystems to the U.S. and Canadian government, and other customers for scientific research and development missions, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

