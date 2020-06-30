Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.58. Sigma Healthcare shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,960,679 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $625.02 million and a PE ratio of -45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.60.

In related news, insider Mark Hooper purchased 738,204 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$446,613.42 ($305,899.60).

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

