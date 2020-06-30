Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stake Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.40% of Sientra worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 87.5% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

