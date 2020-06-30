Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.19 ($124.93).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €103.70 ($116.52) on Monday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($149.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.12.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

