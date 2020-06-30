Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.50. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 15,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Severn Bancorp worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

