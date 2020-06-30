Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.26. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

