Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.44

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and traded as high as $50.80. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 186,791 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

