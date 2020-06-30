Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716,819 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.