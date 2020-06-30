Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

