Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 254,802 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $638.87 million, a P/E ratio of -243.59 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

