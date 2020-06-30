Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 333.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Schneider National by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

