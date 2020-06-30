Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.14

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and traded as low as $12.45. Savaria shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 76,372 shares.

SIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $652.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

