San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.99

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.99 and traded as low as $23.20. San Leon Energy shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 29,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on San Leon Energy from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.99. The company has a current ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

In other San Leon Energy news, insider Oisin Fanning bought 98,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,580,000 ($25,326,113.71).

San Leon Energy Company Profile (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

