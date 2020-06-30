Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.77

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and traded as low as $16.05. Saga shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 4,183,468 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saga from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Saga alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.57.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.