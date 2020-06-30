SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.65. SAExploration shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAExploration by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SAExploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SAExploration in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 6,328.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

