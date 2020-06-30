RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.97 ($44.91).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTL shares. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

