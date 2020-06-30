Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,678.17

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,678.17 and traded as low as $1,317.20. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $1,319.80, with a volume of 5,102,621 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) price objective (up from GBX 1,650 ($20.31)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,180 ($14.52) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,813 ($22.31).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,678.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.