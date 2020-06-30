Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.62

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $279.62 and traded as low as $277.40. Rotork shares last traded at $281.40, with a volume of 1,746,854 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 320 ($3.94)) on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.58 ($3.13).

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 268.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 279.62.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

