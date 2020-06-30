Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 103.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.