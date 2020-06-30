Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Robinson (LON:RBN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RBN opened at GBX 87 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Robinson has a one year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.82.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

